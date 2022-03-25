Braves Targeting First Week of May for Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Return by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports, the Atlanta Braves are targeting the first week of May for the eventual return of superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

Upon returning, the club plans to utilize Acuna in the DH spot and outfield to increase his strength and stamina following a July 10 ACL tear.

Addressing the media, Braves manager Brian Snitker said, “He’s got to go through the process. There are timelines the doctors have. He’s doing everything. He’s right where he needs to be at this point in the rehab. Everybody feels really good about where he is at.”

Atlanta’s initial course of action was to have Acuna serve as a DH for the final week of April before resuming outfield duties. However, the organization has since decided to hold the 24-year-old out an extra week.

Before the injury, Acuna was in the running for the NL MVP award. In 82 games, the youngster slashed .283, with 24 home runs, 52 RBIs, 72 runs scored, and 17 steals.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Braves at +1300 odds to repeat as World Series champs.