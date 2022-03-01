Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Betting Guide: SportsGrid NBA Model 5-Star Moneyline

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are meeting for the second time in two nights as the Atlantic Division foes complete a home-and-home. The Raptors beat the Nets Monday night 133-97.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors NBA Game Information

Brooklyn: 32-30; Toronto: 33-27 Date: 03/01/2022 Time: 07:30 PM Location: Toronto, Canada Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Brooklyn Nets (+300) vs. Toronto Raptors ( -375 ) Spread: Brooklyn Nets (+ 8.5 ) vs. Toronto Raptors ( -8.5 ) Game Total: 218.5

All NBA betting lines and odds are provided by BetMGM

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Brooklyn Nets (+ 600 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors (+8 000 )

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Brooklyn Nets (35.49%) vs. Toronto Raptors (64.51%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BKN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BKN – 4 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 3 Stars Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Game News and Notes

Brooklyn is currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and looking for revenge after being blown out by Toronto last night. The Nets were without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, a trio they’ll be missing tonight as well. LaMarcus Aldridge led Brooklyn off the bench with a team-high 15 points. The loss was the Nets’ third in four games, but more importantly, it was their 14th loss over the past 17 games as they continue to lose ground in the East.

Meanwhile, Toronto sits seventh in the Eastern Conference (two games ahead of Brooklyn) with losses in four of their past six games. Rookie Scottie Barnes had game-highs in points and rebounds yesterday going for 28 and 16. The top-five pick also had a share of the game-high in steals with five along with Gary Trent Jr. Toronto was without key contributor OG Anunoby (14.8 PPG) and leading scorer Fred VanVleet (21.4 PPG) who will also miss tonight’s contest.

The Nets are 11th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 110.7 points per game, while the Raptors are 18th with 108.7. Toronto is tenth in opponent scoring, allowing 107.4 points per night, while Brooklyn is 20th with 111.6.

Against the spread, the Nets are 24-36-2 and 17-14-1 on the road, while the Raptors are 35-25 and 16-13 at home. One trend to watch is Brooklyn is 3-0-1 ATS in their past four road games.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes Brooklyn’s value in this matchup. According to the model, the Nets have a 35.49 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of +182, and a 4.4 expected point margin.

The model recommends Brooklyn’s moneyline as a five-star bet and the spread as a four-star wager. The model is less enthusiastic about the total exceeding 218.5 points and gives the over just a three-star rating.