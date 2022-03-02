Brooklyn's Kevin Durant Expected To Return Thursday vs. Heat by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (knee) will make his return from injury on Thursday night against the Miami Heat, per Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to return Thursday vs. Miami. He was not listed on injury report today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2022

Durant has been sidelined with an MCL sprain since January 15th, and his long-awaited return seems to be on its way. The Nets were in second in the Eastern Conference when Durant suffered the injury, and he will return with them in eighth place and in danger of getting stuck in the play-in tournament without a guaranteed spot in the postseason. With Kyrie Irving possibly becoming available for home games due to protocols shifting away from vaccination mandates and Ben Simmons being listed as week-to-week, the pieces of the puzzle may finally be coming together for a Brooklyn team that has struggled without their star players.

Durant has averaged 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in 36 starts this season.

Brooklyn Nets NBA Finals Odds

Despite their mediocre spot in the season standings, The Brooklyn Nets are currently +600 to win the 2022 NBA Finals on the FanDuel Sportsbook.