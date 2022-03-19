Browns trade Case Keenum to Bills by SportsGrid 54 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports

Another QB trade in Cleveland: The #Browns are sending veteran Case Keenum to the #Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2022

This is not the QB trade from Cleveland that we were expecting this weekend. The NFL world awaits where the Browns will send Baker Mayfield after the acquisition of Deshaun Watson on Thursday. Keenum was traded for a seventh-round pick and will backup Josh Allen in Buffalo.

As for Mayfield, the Browns will look to recoup some of the draft capital they lost in the Watson trade. The likely trade partners are the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, or New Orleans Saints. Each of those teams needs a starting QB, and the last three lost out to the Browns for the services of Watson.

The Browns and Mayfield had a disappointing season in 2021. They were expected to compete for a championship and instead missed the playoffs. Cleveland plays in the AFC North, a tough division with the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers. While there is still some work to be done to the roster, especially at wide receiver, this team could compete for the playoffs once again if they can hold serve during an expected suspension to Watson. The addition of Watson has installed the Browns at the favorite to win the AFC Central at +155. You can find all odds for each NFL team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.