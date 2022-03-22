Buccaneers Sign RB Leonard Fournette to 3-year, $21 Million Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year deal worth $21 million.

Sources: The #Bucs are re-signing RB Leonard Fournette, as more of Tom Brady’s friends return to Tampa. He gets a 3-year deal worth $21M up to $24M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

In 2021, Fournette had 812 rushing yards on 180 attempts and eight rushing touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air for the Buccaneers.

Fournette was one of the focal points of Tom Brady’s offense in Tampa Bay, so with Brady’s return, it’s not surprising he’s is back in town. On Monday, Fournette visited with the New England Patriots, which could have been a negotiation tactic or genuine curiosity. However, a day later, he’s back with the Bucs.

Tampa Bay finished first in the NFC South with a 13-4 record but was eliminated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are +350 to win the NFC Championship and +700 to win Super Bowl LVII.