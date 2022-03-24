Bucks' Khris Middleton Will Not Play Thursday vs. Wizards by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Thursday’s contest against the Washington Wizards.

Middleton is dealing with soreness in his left wrist, an injury he suffered Saturday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This will be the All-Star’s second straight game on the sidelines after missing Tuesday’s 126-98 blowout victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Despite the multi-game absence, head coach Mike Budenholzer does not believe Middleton is dealing with a long-term issue.

The 30-year-old sits second on the team in scoring at 20.4 PPG, while adding 5.4 RPG and 5.4 APG in 59 appearances.

Wes Matthews will likely draw another start in Middleton’s absence, while more minutes should also be available for forward Pat Connaughton. Matthews was solid in his 24 minutes Tuesday, scoring 11 points on 4-8 shooting, including two three-pointers. Meanwhile, Connaughton, playing just his second game since undergoing finger surgery on February 10, tallied 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 23 minutes. Both players are in play for Thursday DFS contests, with Connaughton providing the most upside.

