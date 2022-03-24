Bucs GM Jason Licht Says Tom Brady Could Play Beyond 2022 by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tampa Bay Times’ Joey Knight reports that Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Tom Brady could play beyond next season.

ICYMI: #Bucs GM Jason Licht said the team is exploring all options in search of an experienced backup to Tom Brady. Is Baker Mayfield one of them? https://t.co/QDoIH4g3MN — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) March 24, 2022

The interview on Mad Dog Sports Radio mostly centered on the search for a backup quarterback to Brady for the 2022 NFL season. However, Licht indicated that Brady could stick around for longer, saying, “It’s been an awesome two years, and now hopefully three-plus years. If not more than three with him.”

The Bucs are looking for a veteran quarterback to back up Brady. Obviously, Blaine Gabbert was mentioned since he’s been Brady’s backup since 2020, but Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also came up. However, Licht wasn’t comfortable talking about another team’s player, so he didn’t give much indication that the Bucs would pursue Mayfield for that number two position.

In 2021, Brady led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. He infamously retired and then unretired earlier in March.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are +700 to win Super Bowl LVII.