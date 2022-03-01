Buy! Buy! Buy! Take Underdog Michigan State (+4.5) Against Rival Michigan by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Michigan State (19-9) vs. Michigan (15-12)

Date: 03/01/2022

Time: 08:30 PM

Location: Crisler Center

Michigan State vs. Michigan Odds

Moneyline: Michigan State (+160) vs. Michigan (-194)

Spread: Michigan State (+4.5) vs. Michigan (-4.5)

Game Total: 144.5

All NCAA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Michigan State vs. Michigan News and Notes

Michigan State has had a tough go of it recently, losing three of their past four games, while Michigan has only done slightly better winning two of five. Gabe Brown leads Michigan State in scoring, averaging 11.4 points per game.

Against the spread, the Spartans are 14-13-1 and 5-4 on the road. Additionally, the Wolverines are 1-6 ATS in their past seven home games against a team with a winning road record.

The Morning After’s host Ben Stevens says, “The Spartans as an underdog this year (are) four and four against the spread, winning outright in three of those four. As they did at home as a five-point underdog against Purdue.”

We’re recommending taking the +4.5 points and Michigan State against the rival Wolverines.

All NCAA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.