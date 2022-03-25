Cardinals Place Alex Reyes on Injured List by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The St. Louis Cardinals placed reliever Alex Reyes on the 60-day injured list Friday, the Cardinals official website reports.

We have made a series of roster moves: pic.twitter.com/c9C2hfQgkP — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 25, 2022

Reyes led the club in saves last season with 29 to go along with a 3.24 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 69 games. Reyes lost his hold on the closer job late in the season; however, due to his inability to throw strikes, something exemplified as he walked 52 batters in 72.1 IP.

The injury for Reyes this spring is being described as a frayed labrum, and with the club placing him on the 60-day IL on Friday, he won’t be able to return to the team until late May at the earliest. Giovanny Gallegos is the favorite to earn the closing job with Reyes unavailable.

The Cardinals are +240 to win the National League Central, trailing only the Milwaukee Brewers, who sit at -170. You can find these odds and those of every MLB team at the FanDuel Sportsbook.