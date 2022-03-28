Cardinals Showing Interest in Bringing Back Albert Pujols by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Nobody is expecting Albert Pujols to play forever, but after the way he played last year, I think we were all expecting at least another season from the three-time MVP.

The 42-year-old wrapped up his 21st season in the majors last year, finishing with his best slugging percentage since 2016. However, Pujols remains without a contract, with the start of the 2022 campaign just days away.

As noted by Katie Woo, the St. Louis Cardinals are showing interest in their former first baseman, increasing their conversations with Pujols. They are considering bringing him back on a one-year deal.

The Cardinals have had increased conversations with three-time MVP Albert Pujols, and interest is growing in bringing back the former Cardinal for the 2022 season, multiple sources familiar with the situation tell The Athletic.



Even if he were only to come back for one season, one thing is certain — this would be the victory lap that baseball fans deserve. Pujols could reunite with his former club and end his career with the team he will be representing in the Hall of Fame.

The Cardinals continue to ramp up activities in preparation for Opening Day 2022. They enter the season behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central Division futures market and are listed at +3500 to win the World Series, per FanDuel Sportsbook.