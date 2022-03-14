Carlos Rodon signs two-year, $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports that the San Francisco Giants have inked a two-year deal with Carlos Rodon worth $44 million.

In 2021, Rodon finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting. He went 13-5 in 24 starts with a 2.37 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. Rodon had 185 strikeouts and 36 walks through 132.2 innings pitched.

Rodon has had some injury troubles with his shoulder as he only played nine games between 2019 and 2020 but is dominant when on the mound. He spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox. Reportedly, if Rodon pitches more than 110 innings, his deal with the Giants has an opt-out clause after the 2022 season.

Rodon won’t wear his customary number 55 with the Giants because of Tim Lincecum, but he seemed ok with it when asked, “That was easy to turn down. I know whose number that is.”

