Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings Betting Guide: The Canes Will Be Too Much for the Young Squad by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Hurricanes -225 | Red Wings +185

Spread: Hurricanes -1.5 (+110) | Red Wings +1.5 (-135)

Total: Over 6 (-115) | Under 6 (-105)

All NHL betting lines and odds are provided by BetMGM.

Odds to Win the Stanley Cup

Odds to Win Stanley Cup: Carolina Hurricanes (+12 00 ) Odds to Win Stanley Cup: Detroit Red Wings (+25 000 )

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings News, Analysis, and Picks

The Carolina Hurricanes are the best in the East with the second-most points in the NHL. The Canes are riding a five-game winning streak coming into this one, including a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, where Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist. Sebastian Aho leads the team in scoring with 23 goals and 32 assists, however, Carolina is without powerplay quarterback Tony DeAngelo, who could miss a month with a midsection injury.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings are tenth in the East and chasing down that last playoff spot. They’ve lost two in a row to two of the top offenses in the league, as the Red Wings followed a 5-2 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche with a 10-7 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dylan Larkin leads Detroit in scoring with 26 goals and 29 assists. The Red Wings also have two front-runners for the Calder Trophy in Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, who sit third and fourth on the team in scoring.

The Hurricanes are sixth in the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.48 goals a game, while Detroit is 20th with 2.89. Carolina is the top team in opponent scoring, only allowing 2.35 goals per game, while the Red Wings are 28th with 3.58.

Against the puck line, Carolina is 27-25 and 14-13 on the road, while Detroit is 22-31 and 13-16 at home. One trend to consider is the over is 4-0 in the Red Wings’ past four games and 6-1 over their past seven.

Everything says the Hurricanes should win this one easily, as Detroit has been leaking goals lately, while Carolina has the best defense in the league.

The Picks: Hurricanes moneyline (-225), Over 6 (-115)



All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.