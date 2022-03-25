Carolina Panthers Won't Close Door on Cam Newton Return by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Carolina Panthers reporter Joe Person, the organization has not ruled out free agent quarterback and franchise icon Cam Newton returning for the 2022 campaign.

Scott Fitterer says Matt Rhule has talked w/ Cam Newton RE possible return. "It's gotta be a good fit for him. It's gotta be a good fit for us. … The door's still open for us. We'll see where it goes." — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 25, 2022

Addressing the media during a Friday press conference, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said, “It’s gotta be a good fit for him. It’s gotta be a good fit for us. The door’s still open for us. We’ll see where it goes.”

Signed by Carolina midway through the 2021 season, Newton’s much-anticipated reunion did not go as planned. Lacking clear arm strength and missing star running back Christian McCaffrey, the former NFL MVP recorded the league’s lowest completion rate over expected, as well as the second-lowest expected points added (EPA) per play.

Despite his obvious ties to the club, Newton said in January he would only sign with a contender. That seemingly takes the Panthers out of the running. Despite winning its first three games, Carolina would go on to finish with a 5-12 record, as they ended the year on a seven-game losing streak.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Panthers at +1100 odds to win the NFC South.