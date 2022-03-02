Cavs' Darius Garland Available Wednesday Against Hornets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cleveland Cavaliers announce Darius Garland is available and expected to play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Garland, dealing with a back injury, reportedly went through shootaround earlier in the day and last played in a 124-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 15. The breakout star logged 35 minutes, 30 points, two rebounds, and eight assists in his last game before landing on the shelf. Garland is a primary playmaker for the Cavaliers, averaging 35 minutes, 20 points, three rebounds, and eight assists per game. Garland has started 47 games this season, and his 26.9% usage rate, is the most among starters.

Garland is priced at $7,700 on FanDuel.

With Garland returning to the lineup, expect Brandon Goodwin to see a decrease in production and a return to the bench. Priced at $5,500 on FanDuel, Goodwin averages 19 minutes, seven points, three rebounds, and four assists per game, with five starts this year.

Cleveland is a 4.5-point home favorite against the Hornets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 220-point total.