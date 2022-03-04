Celtics' Aaron Nesmith Taken to Locker Room; Will Not Return by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Boston Celtics beat writer Souichi Terada, guard Aaron Nesmith left the game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night and will not return.

As expected, Aaron Nesmith won't return for tonight's game because of a right ankle sprain. — Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 (@SouichiTerada) March 4, 2022

Nesmith, who surprisingly drew the start in place of the injured Jaylen Brown, rolled his right ankle while attempting to block a shot in the first quarter. The 22-year-old was helped to the bench by teammates but was unable to put any weight on the injured leg.

Nesmith eventually left the court and was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for the former first-round pick, as this was just Nesmith’s second start of the season. His first came back in December, when he went scoreless in 27 minutes, although he managed to pull down seven rebounds.

Derrick White, whom many expected to replace Brown in the starting lineup, should handle most of Nesmith’s vacated minutes.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics listed as -5.5 favorites on the spread and -290 on the Moneyline.