Celtics' Robert Williams Suffers A Meniscus Tear by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Boston Celtics’ Robert Williams suffered a tear to the meniscus in his left knee.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is feared to have suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It could lead to an indefinite absence, which would be a tough loss for the Celtics as Williams is shining as the starting center this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2022

The injury would leave Williams sidelined for an indefinite amount of time but will keep him off the court for a least a few weeks. The knee injury forced Williams out of the Celtics’ contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. He’ll be evaluated Monday to determine what his timetable for return will be.

Williams leads Boston with 9.6 rebounds a game. He’s also contributing ten points a night, two assists, and 2.2 blocks.

Losing Williams is a massive blow to the Celtics, as they’ve won six in a row and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings. Boston will also be without Al Horford on Monday, who is out for personal reasons.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Celtics are +260 on the moneyline and +8 on the spread against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.