Celtics' Robert Williams Suffers A Meniscus Tear

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Boston Celtics’ Robert Williams suffered a tear to the meniscus in his left knee.

The injury would leave Williams sidelined for an indefinite amount of time but will keep him off the court for a least a few weeks. The knee injury forced Williams out of the Celtics’ contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. He’ll be evaluated Monday to determine what his timetable for return will be.

Williams leads Boston with 9.6 rebounds a game. He’s also contributing ten points a night, two assists, and 2.2 blocks.

Losing Williams is a massive blow to the Celtics, as they’ve won six in a row and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings. Boston will also be without Al Horford on Monday, who is out for personal reasons.

