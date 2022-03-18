Champions League Odds: Man City, Liverpool, Bayern Favorites After Quarterfinal Draw The quarterfinals will begin April 5 by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The latest UEFA Champions League odds, which follow the quarterfinal draw, has brought contenders and pretenders into focus.

DraftKings Sportsbook pegged Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich as Champions League betting favorites Friday, giving them +185, +200 and +300 odds, respectively, to win men’s club soccer’s elite competition. Each of the trios has demonstrated its power this season in domestic and continental competition, and the odds reflect the current stature in soccer’s pecking order.

Manchester City will take on Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals, with Liverpool paired against Benfica and Bayern set to take on Villarreal.

Chelsea and Real Madrid, who’ll meet in the quarterfinals, lead the list of also-rans, with +1,000 and +1,400 odds, respectively.

Play our bracket game and sim the rest of the knockout stage 🔻🔻🔻



Who will you choose as 2022 champions? 🏆#UCL #UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2022

The first leg of the quarterfinals are scheduled for April 5 and April 6 and the second legs are set for April 12 and April 13.