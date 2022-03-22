Chicago Bulls Guard Zach LaVine Questionable Against Bucks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the NBA’s Tuesday Injury Report, Zach LaVine is questionable to play for the Chicago Bulls against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. LaVine is listed with soreness in his left knee and will be sidelined for injury management.

The Bulls are fifth in the Eastern Conference, despite leading the East for a good portion of the season. Chicago has lost eight of its last 11 games but is coming off a 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors. In that game, LaVine shared the game-high with teammate DeMar DeRozan each with 26 points. DeRozan and LaVine have combined for 64 games where both of them have scored 25 or more points, which is more than any other duo in the NBA.

This season, the Bulls lost both of their previous meetings with the Bucks, 94-90 on January 21 and 118-112 on March 4.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chicago Bulls are +260 on the moneyline and +7.5 on the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks.