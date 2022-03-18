Chicago Cubs Finalize 5-Year Deal With Japanese Star Seiya Suzuki by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Seiya Suzuki is officially coming to America.

According to MLB.com, the Chicago Cubs have finalized a five-year, $85 million contract with the former Japanese baseball star.

The deal also includes a full no-trade clause.

Suzuki spent nine seasons with the Hiroshima Carp of the Japan Central League. In those nine seasons, the 27-year-old made five all-star teams while compiling a batting line of .315/.414/.570, with 182 home runs, 562 RBI, 82 steals, and a .984 OPS in 902 games. Suzuki was also a tremendous defender during his time with the Carp, winning five gold gloves out in right field.

His presence likely shifts current right fielder Jason Heyward to center. While Heyward has been strong defensively, he’s coming off a year in which he hit .214 with eight home runs and 30 RBI in 104 games.

Suzuki’s addition is another significant move by Cubs’ president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, who continues to retool the roster after shipping off key pieces of the 2016 World Series team.

