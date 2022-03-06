Chris Duarte, Goga Bitadze Questionable for Pacers vs. Wizards by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte and center Goga Bitadze are listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Washington Wizards.

Duarte could be looking at his third straight game on the sidelines as he continues to deal with soreness in his left big toe. The 24-year-old re-aggravated the injury in Indiana’s February 28 matchup with the Orlando Magic and was limited to just 14 minutes.

Duarte has been relegated to a bench role following the Pacers’ trade deadline acquisitions of Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield but should still see minutes in the mid-20s. If active, he represents a decent value play in Sunday DFS contests at his current FanDuel price of $5,100.

Meanwhile, Bitadze is questionable with soreness in his right foot. The 22-year-old missed Indiana’s last contest against Detroit, which allowed all three of Jalen Smith, Oshae Brissett, and Isaiah Jackson to play close to 30 minutes. Even if he’s deemed good to go, the Pacers crowded frontcourt renders Bitadze a desperate fantasy option.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Indiana listed as +3 as road underdogs on the spread and +122 on the moneyline.