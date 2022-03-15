Cleveland Browns Meeting with Deshaun Watson on Tuesday by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reports that the Cleveland Browns will meet with Deshaun Watson in Houston on Tuesday.

Sources: Cleveland Browns to meet with Deshaun Watson on Tuesday in Houston, one day after he met with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, both of whom have made trade proposals: @PFN365 https://t.co/6U1hUC1dJJ — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022

This news comes one day after Watson met with the New Orleans Saints. This report also follows Wilson’s previous story that said the Browns were not sold on Baker Mayfield as their quarterback for 2022. Expectations around the league are that the Carolina Panthers and Saints are the frontrunners to land Watson, but Cleveland is throwing its hat into the ring.

In 2021, Mayfield completed 253 passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games for the Browns. He was also playing through a shoulder injury. Watson last played in 2020, completing 382 passes for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns. However, Watson comes with the baggage of 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior in massage therapy sessions.

For a trade to take place, Watson will have to waive his no-trade clause, and the Houston Texans will have to agree to the terms of the offer.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are +3000 to win Super Bowl LVII.