Cleveland Cavs Wing Caris LeVert Doubtful Sunday vs. Raptors by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Losers of three straight, the Cleveland Cavaliers are likely to be without one of their best players for Sunday’s contest against the Toronto Raptors.

Cavaliers guard-forward Caris LeVert is listed as doubtful with a foot injury – this is according to NBA.com’s official injury report.

The injury has forced the 27-year-old to miss Cleveland’s last five games. Since being acquired by the team prior to the league’s trade deadline, LeVert has been limited to four appearances. In those games, he’s posted per-game averages of 13.3 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 rebounds in 30.8 minutes.

Forward Cedi Osman ($4,600 on FanDuel) has seen increased minutes in LeVert’s absence. Osman has been productive, scoring 19 or more points in three of his past four games. Averaging 24.7 FanDuel points over that span, Osman represents a solid value play in Sunday DFS contests at his current price point.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cavaliers listed as -4 home favorites on the spread and -196 on the moneyline.