Columbus Blue Jackets May Have Lost Patrik Laine to Injury by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets suffered a knee injury during the game Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Laine skated directly to the bench and then to the locker room after the injury. Untouched, Laine’s injury seems to be non-contact related. Coach Brad Larsen didn’t have an update after the game other than to say the team is hoping for the best. If this injury were to force Laine to be placed on injured reserve, it would be the second time he has suffered a significant injury this season. Laine missed almost two months of action with an oblique injury earlier this season. Otherwise, Laine has been fantastic with 22 goals and 42 points in 40 games for the Blue Jackets.

In this contest, the Jackets also may have lost Jakub Voracek, who suffered a lower-body injury after a questionable hit by Marcus Foligno of the Minnesota Wild. At this point, it is not yet known if either Laine or Voracek will be able to play for the Blue Jackets during their next contest, Sunday, versus the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blue Jackets are +160 versus the Golden Knights on the money line Sunday. You can find the line for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.