Costa Rica vs. USA: How to Watch, Stream & Bet the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier

It’s the final matchday of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying, and the United States is on the brink of returning to the World Cup after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2018. The USMNT can clinch a spot with a victory, a draw, or a loss by six goals or fewer.

When and Where is Costa Rica vs. USA?

Costa Rica: 6-4-3 (22 pts) | USA: 7-4-2 (25 pts)

Date: 03/30/2022 | Time: 9:05 PM ET

Location: San Jose, Costa Rica | Venue: National Stadium of Costa Rica

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. USA?

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live Stream: Paramount+

How to Bet Costa Rica vs. USA?

Moneyline: Costa Rica +270 | Draw +210 | USA +110

Spread: Costa Rica +1 (-155) | USA -1 (+350)

Total: 2.5 Over +140| Under -172

Bettors can also indulge in player and team props, among other exciting wagers.

If you want some serious value on a dominant USMNT performance, you can take the Americans to win both halves at a big-time price of +690. After bagging a hat trick against Panama on Sunday, Christian Pulisic sits at +500 to score the first goal this evening.

Costa Rica Seeks Top Three Spots For World Cup Berth

Costa Rica is likely stuck in the fourth-place slot barring a massive win here or a sizeable two to three-goal victory paired with a shocking loss by Mexico at the hands of El Salvador. The Central Americans won’t be holding their breath and are close to locked into fourth place as things stand.

USA In Good Shape With Goal Differential

USMNT should have no worries here and will likely set up in a defensive structure to avoid any blowout loss. Even in the case of an improbable six-goal victory for Costa Rica, the U.S. would still have a shot at redemption in the fourth-place spot where they would participate in a playoff with the winner of the OFC Qualification Final, which will be either the Solomon Islands or New Zealand.