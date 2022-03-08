Cowboys Considering Using Franchise Tag on TE Dalton Schultz by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, the Dallas Cowboys are strongly considering using the franchise tag on free-agent tight end Dalton Schultz.

Schultz is coming off his best NFL season to date, setting career highs in both catches (78), yards (808), and touchdowns (8) – finishing as the number three overall tight end in points-per-reception fantasy leagues.

While it seemed a foregone conclusion the 25-year-old would be playing elsewhere in 2022, his presence now appears more vital than ever with fellow tight end Blake Jarwin undergoing hip surgery and Amari Cooper likely to be released. The team is expected to re-sign free-agent wide receiver Michael Gallup, although he continues to recover from a late-season ACL tear.

Should Schultz return to Big D, it is not out of the realm of possibility to see him replicate or perhaps surpass last year’s receiving totals.

Regardless of where the former Stanford alum winds up, he should make for a solid number one tight end in 2022 fantasy football drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds set at +1400.