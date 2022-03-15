Dallas Cowboys Expressing Interest in Free Agent Von Miller

by

Following the abrupt departure of defensive end Randy Gregory, the Dallas Cowboys turn their attention to one of the game’s best as a potential replacement.

According to Ed Werder of ESPN, the Cowboys reportedly have “high interest” in signing free-agent pass rusher Von Miller.

Werder notes any hope of an agreement depends on “financial expectations,” which would seemingly indicate a mutual interest for both sides.

Turning 33 in March, Miller showed he still has plenty of gas left in the tank after notching nine and a half sacks in 15 games between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams last season.

The Texas native played an integral role in helping the Rams to their first Super Bowl title since 1999 as he registered four sacks in four postseason games, including two in the NFL title game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Should Miller sign with Big D, he would form a lethal tandem that includes All-Pros Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds set at +1500.

Picked For You

Related