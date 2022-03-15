Dallas Cowboys Expressing Interest in Free Agent Von Miller by SportsGrid 16 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Following the abrupt departure of defensive end Randy Gregory, the Dallas Cowboys turn their attention to one of the game’s best as a potential replacement.

According to Ed Werder of ESPN, the Cowboys reportedly have “high interest” in signing free-agent pass rusher Von Miller.

Source says the salary forfeiture language #Cowboys include in player contracts that led Randy Gregory to abruptly sign with #Broncos is standard to them but not commonly used by other teams. #Cowboys now have “high interest” in Von Miller depending on financial expectations. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 15, 2022

Werder notes any hope of an agreement depends on “financial expectations,” which would seemingly indicate a mutual interest for both sides.

Turning 33 in March, Miller showed he still has plenty of gas left in the tank after notching nine and a half sacks in 15 games between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams last season.

The Texas native played an integral role in helping the Rams to their first Super Bowl title since 1999 as he registered four sacks in four postseason games, including two in the NFL title game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Should Miller sign with Big D, he would form a lethal tandem that includes All-Pros Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds set at +1500.