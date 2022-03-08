Dallas Cowboys Franchise Tight End Dalton Schultz by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Dallas Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A source tells @dmn_cowboys Cowboys will place franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 8, 2022

Schultz had a big season in 2021 with 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games. The Cowboys are in a quandary this offseason as they are well over the salary cap and will have to make several cuts of big-name players in order to comply by the time the new league year start in mid-March. Two of those cuts could be wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

As for Schultz, the Cowboys had little choice but to franchise him. The tag is under $10.9 million per season and it can be used as a placeholder until both sides can work out a long-term contract. The deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag is 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

The Miami Dolphins have also used the franchise tag on their tight end, Mike Gesicki today.

