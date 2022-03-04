Dallas Cowboys Likely Moving on From WR Amari Cooper by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It appears Amari Cooper’s time in Big D is coming to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to release Cooper prior to March 20, which is when the pass-catcher would be due $20 million in guaranteed money.

Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

The 27-year-old, whose $20 million cap hit topped all wide receivers in 2021, is in the midst of a five-year, $100 million contract signed in the 2020 offseason.

Cooper is coming off arguably his worst season in a Cowboys uniform, tallying 68 catches for 865 yards in 15 games. While he did manage to score eight touchdowns, Cooper recorded just two 100-yard games – this despite the team losing fellow wide receiver Michael Gallup for nearly half the season.

In retrospect, the decision should not come as much of a surprise given owner/general manager Jerry Jones’s increased frustration over Cooper’s performance. Speaking in the aftermath of the club’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Jones said:

“A whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. And he ought to be able to catch it in the middle of when they’re going with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL. You have to. Most people don’t have the numbers of receivers we’ve had.”

Cooper’s release would result in a dead cap hit of six million.

