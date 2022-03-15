Dallas Cowboys Re-sign Randy Gregory to a 5-Year, $70 Million Contract by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Dallas Cowboys have re-signed Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract with $28 million guaranteed.

Gregory missed all of 2019 and part of the 2020 season due to an indefinite suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. In 2021, Gregory had 19 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception in only 12 games.

The Cowboys finished first in the NFC East with a 12-5 record last season. Gregory is part of a Dallas defensive squad that limited opposing offenses to the NFL’s seventh least points per game at 21.1. The Cowboys were also first in the NFL with 26 interceptions and 34 total takeaways.

Gregory was the team’s second-round pick, 60th overall, from the 2015 NFL Draft. So far, he’s played four seasons for the Cowboys, amassing 74 total tackles, 16.5 sacks, and eight forced fumbles in 38 games.

