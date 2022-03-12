Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Greg Zuerlein by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Dallas Cowboys released kicker Greg Zuerlein on Friday, Nick Eatman of the team’s official website reports.

The Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and waived/injured TE Blake Jarwin. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) March 11, 2022

This week, the Cowboys have been making several moves to get under the salary cap, and Zuerlein is the latest casualty. The team also released tight end Blake Jarwin. Zuerlein had a solid season, converting 29 of 35 field-goal attempts but did miss six extra-point attempts. The Cowboys will likely have a new kicker and punter next season, as Bryan Anger has also been let go.

Those were small moves as the Cowboys have yet to decide on bigger ticket releases such as wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. The decision on Cooper could come down to whether or not the team can re-sign free agent WR Michael Gallup, who is coming off ACL surgery. Lawrence declined a pay cut this week and his future may depend on whether the team can re-sign Randy Gregory.

It was also reported Friday that the Cowboys are interested in former Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner, who was released on Thursday.

