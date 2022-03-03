Dallas Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin Unlikely to Be Ready for Week 1 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin is unlikely to be ready for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season after recently undergoing hip surgery.

In late February, Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury that is considered very uncommon for an active NFL player, source said. He is not expected to be available for the start of the 2022 season, clouding his Cowboys future. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 3, 2022

Jarwin’s hip forced him to miss half of the 2021 season before returning later in the year. Unfortunately, the injury does not appear to have improved as expected, rendering not only his Week 1 status but his future with the team in question.

Gehlken described Jarwin’s operation as “very uncommon for an active NFL player.”

The 27-year-old is looking at a recovery time of roughly six to eight months.

It’s another setback for the once-promising pass catcher. After appearing in all 16 games in 2018 and 2019, Jarwin has missed 24 of a possible 33 games in the past two seasons. He missed all but one game in 2020 following a torn ACL.

The uncertainty surrounding Jarwin could make re-signing fellow tight end and impending free agent Dalton Schultz more of a priority. Schultz started all 17 games for the Cowboys last season, notching career highs in catches (78), yards (808), and touchdowns (eight).

