Dallas Cowboys Trade Receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns

The Dallas Cowboys have traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, per Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network.

According to reports, the Cowboys have received a 5th round pick in this year’s draft from the Browns and the teams have swapped spots in the 6th round. This offseason, it has been known that the Cowboys would move on from Cooper to save his $16 million against the salary cap. Some thought there wouldn’t be a team interested in trading for Cooper and the $40 million left on his contract, but Jerry Jones found a desperate team in the Browns.

Cleveland traded Odell Beckham to the St. Louis Rams last season and there is some thought that they will release Jarvis Landry to shed his $14.9 million salary-cap hit this offseason. The Browns needed a top target for Baker Mayfield and they now have it in Cooper. If they release Landry, they could still be in line to draft a wide out with their 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 Draft.

