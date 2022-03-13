Dallas Mavericks Guard Reggie Bullock OUT Sunday vs. Celtics by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As ESPN’s Tim Bontempts reports, Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is out for Sunday’s contest against the Boston Celtics for personal reasons.

Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (personal reasons) is now out for today’s game against the Celtics. Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith remain questionable. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 13, 2022

Bullock has been seeing heavy minutes for the Mavs, logging over 30 a night in Dallas’ past 15 games. He’s struggled with his shot of late, however, shooting under 40 percent from the floor in five of his past six outings, including an 0-8 performance against his former team, the New York Knicks, on Wednesday.

With Bullock out, in addition to Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith listed as questionable, Spencer Dinwiddie could be looking at another start. Dinwiddie started Friday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets and posted a line of 16 points, seven assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block – good for 38.1 FanDuel Points. Following a rough stint in Washington, the 28-year-old has found his stride in head coach Jason Kidd’s offense, shooting 53% from the field in ten appearances.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mavs as +7.5 road underdogs on the spread and +240 on the moneyline.