Denver Broncos' Betting Line Shifts Significantly Following Russell Willson Trade by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Monday saw the Denver Broncos acquire franchise quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and needless to say, Denver’s betting line has altered dramatically in the wake of the news.

FanDuel Sportsbook now has the Broncos as having the fourth-best Super Bowl odds at +1200 – tied with the Los Angeles Rams.

Following Aaron Rodgers’s decision to return to the Green Bay Packers on a massive four-year, $200 million contract, it was Denver’s turn to make headlines of their own. Backed by one of the league’s elite defenses, as well as possessing some of the game’s best young skill players in Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, John Elway and company finally have the quarterback to take this team to the next level.

In the conference, Denver has leapfrogged the Baltimore Ravens for the third-best AFC Championship odds at +750. The Wilson effect has also significantly lowered Kansas City’s AFC West Division odds, where they are now just +110 favorites, with the Broncos coming in at +230.

The Broncos acquired Wilson in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round selection.