Denver Nuggets Guard Will Barton Questionable Thursday vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports, Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton is listed as questionable for Thursday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Nuggets injury report tonight vs. Warriors: Aaron Gordon (foot soreness) is probable. Will Barton, Bones Hyland, Jeff Green, and Zeke Nnaji are all questionable. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 10, 2022

Barton could be looking at a third-straight game on the sidelines after missing Denver’s previous two contests with a right ankle injury.

The 31-year-old has struggled with his shot of late, failing to reach double figures in three of his past four outings.

In 57 games for the Nuggets this season, Barton is posting per-game averages of 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

With only two games on the NBA schedule this evening, the former Memphis Tiger remains an option in DFS contests (assuming he’s active), as he has flashed 30 point upside several times this season.

Should Barton be ruled out, Austin Rivers ($4,000 on FanDuel) will likely earn a third-straight start. Rivers has played over 30 minutes the past two contests, notching 13.1 and 31.4 FanDuel points, respectively.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nuggets listed as +2 home underdogs on the spread and +114 on the moneyline.