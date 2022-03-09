Deshaun Watson Next-Team Odds: How Russell Wilson Trade Changed Board
Seattle very much needs a quarterback now
The reported blockbuster trade between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks centered around Russell Wilson did much more than alter the outlook for the 2022 NFL season.
The seismic deal also prompted significant gambling ramifications.
The Broncos’ Super Bowl LVII odds experienced a hefty jump once we learned Wilson was taking his talents to the Mile High City. The odds for Wilson to win NFL MVP next season also shortened.
Deeper into the ripple effect are the next-team odds for Deshaun Watson, who now is the clear-cut best quarterback available through either trade or free agency.
Let’s take a look at the Watson prices at DraftKings Sportsbook back on Feb. 23:
Washington Commanders: +300
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +350
New Orleans Saints +900
Pittsburgh Steelers +900
Minnesota Vikings +1000
Denver Broncos +1000
The Commanders and the Buccaneers still are the odds-on favorites to acquire Watson, but a new team has shifted into the third spot:
Commanders +300
Buccaneers +500
Seahawks +750
New Orleans Saints +900
Steelers +1000
Carolina Panthers +1200
Vikings +1200
We can’t imagine the Seahawks believe Drew Lock has franchise quarterback potential, so it would behoove the organization to look into Watson. However, Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract and we can’t see a scenario where he’d greenlight a trade to a Seahawks team that appears to be heading toward a full-fledged rebuild.
Watson odds surely will shift again next week when the new league year begins and teams officially can start wheeling and dealing.