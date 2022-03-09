Deshaun Watson Next-Team Odds: How Russell Wilson Trade Changed Board Seattle very much needs a quarterback now by Adam London 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The reported blockbuster trade between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks centered around Russell Wilson did much more than alter the outlook for the 2022 NFL season.

The seismic deal also prompted significant gambling ramifications.

The Broncos’ Super Bowl LVII odds experienced a hefty jump once we learned Wilson was taking his talents to the Mile High City. The odds for Wilson to win NFL MVP next season also shortened.

Deeper into the ripple effect are the next-team odds for Deshaun Watson, who now is the clear-cut best quarterback available through either trade or free agency.

Let’s take a look at the Watson prices at DraftKings Sportsbook back on Feb. 23:

Washington Commanders: +300

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +350

New Orleans Saints +900

Pittsburgh Steelers +900

Minnesota Vikings +1000

Denver Broncos +1000

The Commanders and the Buccaneers still are the odds-on favorites to acquire Watson, but a new team has shifted into the third spot:

Commanders +300

Buccaneers +500

Seahawks +750

New Orleans Saints +900

Steelers +1000

Carolina Panthers +1200

Vikings +1200

We can’t imagine the Seahawks believe Drew Lock has franchise quarterback potential, so it would behoove the organization to look into Watson. However, Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract and we can’t see a scenario where he’d greenlight a trade to a Seahawks team that appears to be heading toward a full-fledged rebuild.

Watson odds surely will shift again next week when the new league year begins and teams officially can start wheeling and dealing.