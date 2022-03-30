Desperate Panthers May be 'Forced' to Select QB at No. 6 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Darin Gantt of panthers.com, Carolina may be forced to select a quarterback at No. 6 overall given the club’s desperate need at the position.

While this year’s quarterback class is considered underwhelming, the Panthers do not own any second, third, or fourth-round picks in this year’s draft after including them as part of trade packages for QB Sam Darnold and cornerback C.J. Henderson.

Speaking at an owner’s meeting this week, Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said, “The tackles will be the best players on the board. But we do need a quarterback, and at some point you have to take a shot, especially in the top ten. You hate to force it, because when you force it, you could make a mistake.”

The Panthers struck out on Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson this offseason and may have no choice but to capitulate if Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule are to keep their jobs.

Several mock drafts have the organization selecting Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett once April 28 rolls around.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Carolina at +1100 odds to win the NFC South.