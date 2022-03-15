Detroit Lions Sign D.J. Chark to a 1-year, $10 Million Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Detroit Lions have signed D.J. Chark to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Former Jaguars’ WR D.J. Chark intends to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Chark missed most of the 2021 season with a broken ankle, so the one-year deal seems to be more of an extended audition. This news comes one day after the Jaguars signed Christian Kirk to a massive four-year, $84 million contract. Chark had a breakout year in 2019, making 73 receptions for 1,008 receiving yards. In 2020, he had 53 receptions for 706 receiving yards. However, Chark has yet to play a full slate of games in his career.

Chark gives quarterback Jared Goff another weapon to compliment Amon-Ra St. Brown at wideout. Signing a 25-year-old, 6’4″ wide receiver with blazing speed on a short deal seems low-risk and high-reward for the Lions. Detroit can use all the help they can get after finishing 31st last season with a record of 3-13-1.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Detroit Lions are +12000 to win Super Bowl LVII.