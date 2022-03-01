Detroit Red Wings Are Expected to Go with Alex Nedeljkovic in Net Against the Carolina Hurricanes by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Detroit Red Wings’ digital reporter Daniella Bruce, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

As expected, Alex Nedeljkovic is off the ice first this morning. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 1, 2022

Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice, which usually indicates that he’ll get the nod between the pipes. He has a 14-15-5 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 37 games this season.

His last game was the 10-7 fiasco against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Both Nedeljkovic and Thomas Greiss played during the Leafs’ contest, and it wasn’t pretty for either of them. Nedeljkovic allowed six goals on 25 shots and had a .760 SV% against Toronto on Saturday. He’ll look to bounce back against Carolina, but it’s safe to say Nedeljkovic will have a better Tuesday night.

Detroit allows the eighth-most shots per game in the NHL with 32.8.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Red Wings are +188 on the moneyline and +1.5 (-134) on the puck line against the Hurricanes.