DK Metcalf Trade: Five Potential Landing Spots As Speculation Grows The Packers, Jets and Chiefs are among teams that make sense by Sean T. McGuire 31 minutes ago

Pete Carroll expressed how the Seahawks intend to keep receiver DK Metcalf, very similar to what the head coach said before the organization traded Russell Wilson, which has fueled the speculation that the star wideout could land elsewhere this offseason.

Metcalf, who is set to enter the final season of his rookie contract, would have to be traded by Seattle in order to play for a different team during the 2022 campaign. The second-round pick in 2019, who surprisingly fell in the draft and has since made other teams regret it, likely has high eyes on a large pay day given the recent contracts to Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams — both a level above Metcalf — along with Christian Kirk.

It has prompted many to think about where Metcalf could land should the Seahawks trade him.

Here are five options with betting prices courtesy of Bookies.com.

Green Bay Packers +500

The Packers recouped a first- and second-rounder by trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago. But the organization has put that more on the fact Adams wanted to play elsewhere as opposed to Green Bay not wanting to pay him. The Packers now need a new No. 1 receiver with Aaron Rodgers locked up long term, and Metcalf would be one who moves the needle, depicted by the 5-to-1 betting prices. Green Bay has two first-rounders (No. 22, 28) and two second-rounders in this year’s draft after the Adams trade. They also maintain each of their top selections in future drafts.

New York Jets +550

The Jets reportedly have been kicking the tires on a number of receivers entering their final year under contract — A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, Metcalf — after missing out on Hill. The Jets reported trade package to the Chiefs was somewhat extensive, too, indicating their desire to land a top wideout. On the field, Metcalf would give second-year quarterback Zach Wilson a No. 1 wideout while off the field it feels like he would enjoy the bright lights. New York has a pair of first-rounders (including a top-five pick and Seattle’s from the Jamal Adams trade, No. 10) and two second-rounders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs +750

The Chiefs received a haul when they sent Hill to the Dolphins with Miami then paying the speedy wideout more than any non-quarterback. The trade, however, gives Patrick Mahomes one less receiver to throw to. Kansas City did sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal, but locking up Metcalf with an extension would be welcomed by their superstar quarterback with KC in win-now mode. Similar to both the Packers and Jets, the Chiefs have a pair of first-rounders (No. 29, 30) and second-rounders in this year’s draft.

Chicago Bears +900

The Bears could really use a pass-catcher to help the development of second-year QB Justin Fields. Chicago watched Allen Robinson sign with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency and now feature a receiver room headlined by Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle. That’s rough. Chicago does not have a first-rounder in the upcoming draft, but does have a pair of second-rounders and their future firsts. Perhaps the Seahawks would rather send Metcalf to a non-title contender, despite Seattle seemingly being far from relevance? It makes those 9-to-1 odds a bit enticing.

Washington Commanders (The Field +5000)

Washington, as crazy as it is, may have the best receiving group of anyone listed here. Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin was drafted in the third-round of the same draft as Metcalf, adding him to the list of wideouts who enter the final year of their rookie contract. McLaurin has been largely impactful for the Commanders (1,000 yards each of last two seasons) and Metcalf would provide a similar pairing with McLaurin as he does with Tyler Lockett in Seattle. One aspect that could keep Washington from doing so is the fact they would have to lock up both McLaurin and Metcalf, but after trading for Carson Wentz this offseason, they team could try to add another playmaker.