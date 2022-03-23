Does Tyreek Hill Make Miami a Playoff Contender? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Trade Details

The Miami Dolphins traded five draft picks for Tyreek Hill and made him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. Hill then signed a four-year, $120 million extension with $72.2 million of it guaranteed.

With the former Chief potentially in Miami for the next four years, what does this mean for its playoff chances?

What Hill Brings to Miami

Last season, Hill had 111 receptions for 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he won’t have Patrick Mahomes throwing to him in Miami. In 2021, Dolphins’ quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, had 263 completions for 2,653 yards in his sophomore season over 13 games. Hill probably won’t be able to mirror his Kansas City production in Miami, but there’s no question he makes the Dolphins’ offense more dynamic.

Hill is joining a Miami team that finished third in the AFC East with a 9-8 record. His presence will open the field up for other targets, as he will immediately become the primary focus of opposing defenses. Shifting coverage away from the other wideouts will bolster the production of Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker. Keep in mind, Hill’s nine touchdowns last season are one more than Waddle and Parker’s combined eight.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins added left tackle, and three-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead, further strengthening their offense.

Miami was one win away from making the playoffs last season, so the addition of Hill should push them over the edge. It’s questionable that they’ll be able to improve their position in the AFC East. However, in the playoff race, the Pittsburgh Steelers no longer have Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, so they’ve taken a step back. The Las Vegas Raiders’ addition of Davante Adams should concern the Fins as they’re one of the teams they’re trying to catch. And the Cleveland Browns getting Deshaun Watson makes them a threat to gain some ground on Miami.

It looks as though the Dolphins’ have made enough moves to get over that last hump to make it into the playoffs. However, it will be hard to progress in the postseason with how stacked the AFC is right now.

Miami’s Futures Odds

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Miami Dolphins are +400 to win the AFC East.