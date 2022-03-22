Domantas Sabonis Will Miss Kings' 5-Game Road Trip With Knee Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It was an outside shot at best, but the Sacramento Kings playoff hopes were dashed on Monday. Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that Kings’ center Domantas Sabonis would miss the team’s upcoming five-game road trip with a bruised left knee.

Sabonis suffered the injury following a collision in Sunday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns. Diagnostics didn’t reveal any structural damage, and the veteran big man will be re-evaluated at the start of April.

ESPN Sources: Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis has a bruised left knee and will be re-evaluated once Kings return from upcoming five-game trip. Imaging shows no structural damage after Sunday's collision vs. Suns. Kings will only have four games left after re-evaluation on April 2. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 21, 2022

The injury means that Sabonis will miss the meeting against his former club after being traded by the Indiana Pacers at the start of February. The Kings are scheduled to kick off their road trip on Wednesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Alex Len and Damian Jones each covered a game at center when Sabonis missed time at the start of March. Len has been the preferred option, starting 10 games compared to Jones’s six.

