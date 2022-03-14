Draymond Green Returns to Warriors Lineup Monday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The gang’s getting back together at the Chase Center on Monday. The Golden State Warriors confirmed that Draymond Green would return to the lineup against the Washington Warriors.

He’s baaaack!



Draymond Green will return to the lineup tomorrow night against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/JHhFgNa2zj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2022

Green was reunited with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry for seven seconds before a back injury forced him out of action for the past two months. Those were the only seven seconds that the trio had played together since the end of the 2018-19 season.

Green remains an assertive defensive presence for the Warriors, leading the team in Defensive Box Plus/Minus. The 31-year-old also has 2.1 Defensive Win Shares, despite playing in only 34 games this season.

Jordan Poole’s fantasy value will take a hit with Green back in the lineup. Poole has started 37 games for the Dubs, appearing in 62 and averaging 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes the Warriors’ chances against the Wizards, installing them as -12.5 chalk for the non-conference matchup.