Falcons Sign RB Damien Williams to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Falcons are once again revamping their backfield.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have signed running back Damien Williams to a one-year deal.

Former #Bears and #Chiefs RB Damien Williams is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, per agent @iangreengross. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

The terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed.

After sitting out the 2020 campaign due to issues surrounding COVID-19, Williams returned to play 12 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021. The 29-year-old turned 56 touches into 267 yards and three scores in those outings.

Williams’s best season came in 2019 when he racked up 711 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns, helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title since 1970.

The signing creates further uncertainty surrounding free agent Cordarrelle Patterson’s future with the club. A fan favorite, Patterson enjoyed a career year in Atlanta, totaling 1166 total yards with 11 touchdowns. The 31-year-old has been clamoring to return to the team, but Falcons’ brass seemingly remains undecided.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Falcons at +340 odds to win the NFC South.