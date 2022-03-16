First Four Betting Guide: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Wednesday’s doubleheader concludes with #11 Notre Dame against #11 Rutgers in the final First Four matchup before the First Round tips off on Thursday.

#11 Notre Dame vs. #11 Rutgers Game Details

#11 Notre Dame: 22-10 (15-5) | #11 Rutgers: 18-13 (12-8)

Date: 03/16/2022 | Time: 9:10 PM ET | TV: truTV

Location: Dayton, OH | Venue: University of Dayton Arena

#11 Notre Dame vs. #11 Rutgers Odds

Moneyline: Notre Dame -120 | Rutgers +100

Spread: Notre Dame -1 (-110) | Rutgers +1 (-110)

Total: 134.5 Over -110 | Under -110

#11 Notre Dame vs. #11 Rutgers Analysis

Notre Dame nearly fumbled their way out of the field with their one-and-done performance at the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, but they sneak into the First Four to take on Rutgers in a battle of former Big East foes. The Fighting Irish certainly have their doubters, but it’s a typical Mike Brey offense that lets the three-ball fly and can light it up quickly with their efficient shooting.

The key for Notre Dame will be getting Rutgers uncomfortable, not a strength of the Fighting Irish. Any sort of turnover stats on the Irish are incredibly poor and an inability to turn your opponent over puts a ton of reliance on your shot defense. If Ron Harper or Geo Baker gets hot, it’ll be tough for Notre Dame to find their way back without forcing turnovers.

Can Rutgers win away from the RAC? They did grab road wins over Indiana and Wisconsin later in the season but a 4-9 road record does make you question the ability of this team in an NCAA Tournament setting.

The key here, like mentioned earlier, will be someone getting hot for the Scarlet Knights. This is an offense that ranks outside of the top 100 nationally and keeping up with Notre Dame’s scoring prowess may be a challenge. Steve Pikiell lives to slow down opposing offenses to a crawl, which they will need to do to keep them in this game because I have little faith in Rutgers winning any sort of high-scoring affair.

The woes away from home concern me and I just can’t put my hard-earned money on Rutgers against a Notre Dame team that should have somewhat of a home-court advantage here. While the Scarlet Knights are getting the higher percentage of bets, the Irish are pulling in the greater handle indicating a potential pros-versus-Joes matchup.

The Play: Notre Dame -1