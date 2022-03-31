Free Agent Antonio Brown Will Not Have Ankle Surgery Unless Signed by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Antonio Brown told TMZ Sports that he wouldn’t have surgery on his injured ankle unless an NFL team signs him.

In 2021, Brown had 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns in only seven games. He was second on the team to Chris Godwin in receiving yards per game with 77.9.

When asked about returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown said, “Man, I don’t think that’s a possibility, you know? How things was handled, how I was handled in regards to the injury. And they just wasn’t able to use me for my value. My true value.”

TMZ noted that they spoke to Brown before Bruce Arians retired as head coach. Brown infamously took his uniform off, removed his shoulder pads, and stormed off the field during the Bucs’ Week 17 game against the New York Jets. It was the most recent example of a long list of Brown’s unprofessional behavior.

Last season, Tampa Bay finished first in the NFC South with a 13-4 record.

