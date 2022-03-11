Free Agent Pitcher Carlos Rodon's Medicals Looking Clean by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Health permitting, free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodon will have no shortage of suitors for the upcoming MLB season.

As SNY’s Andy Martino reports, Rodon’s medicals are looking very clean and several teams are showing strong interest in signing the star left-hander – a group that includes the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Clubs who have seen Carlos Rodon’s medicals say they are actually very good. Nice fit for Mets. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) March 11, 2022

The 29-year-old has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career, the latest being a shoulder issue that saw his velocity drop late last season. That said, Rodon is coming off arguably the finest season of his major league career. In 24 starts for the Chicago White Sox, the former third overall pick in 2014 compiled a 13-5 record with a 2.37 ERA and 185 strikeouts, while earning his first All-Star selection. Rodon also pitched the first no-hitter of his career in an April 14 matchup against the Cleveland Indians.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the White Sox holding the third-best World Series odds at +1100 – tied with the Mets.