Free-agent QB Cam Newton Has Multiple Teams Interested by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Cam Newton is “drawing interest” from multiple teams.

Free-agent QB Cam Newton is drawing interest, but also is remaining patient. “I have teams that are interested in signing me,” Newton texted. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

In 2021, Newton played eight games for the Carolina Panthers, where he completed 69 passes for 684 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw five interceptions and was sacked ten times. However, Newton still had a good ground game, rushing 47 times for 230 yards and five touchdowns. Although, he fumbled the ball four times.

Newton told Schefter via text, “I have teams that are interested in signing me. I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.”

The last time Newton regularly started at quarterback was in 2020 when he played for the New England Patriots.

If Newton is determined to play for a winning team or rather one that has a shot at a championship, he will not be returning to the Panthers. Carolina finished last in the NFC South with a 5-12 record last season.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Newton’s former team, the Carolina Panthers, are +10000 to win Super Bowl LVII.