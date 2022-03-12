Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche Needs Knee Surgery by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Gabriel Landeskog will need to undergo knee surgery for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

"It's just been something that's been nagging him for a little bit. … We'll know more after surgery." #Avs — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 12, 2022

This is a brutal blow for the Avs, who currently have the most points in the National Hockey League with 87. Reports are sketchy as to the exact nature of the injury or when it occurred. Colorado suffered a 2-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and Landeskog let it be known after the game how unhappy he was with the officiating but never mentioned an injury.

The Avalanche have stated that his knee has been bothering him for a bit of time and they hope that the surgery will enable him to return before the playoffs begin. Landeskog was on his way to a 40 goal season as he had 30 goals and 29 assists in 51 games.

The Avalanche will next play Sunday versus the Calgary Flames and they remain the favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +160.