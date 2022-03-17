Golden State Warriors Star Stephen Curry Out 3 Weeks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NBA insider Jordan Schultz reports that Stephen Curry will be out of the Golden State Warriors’ lineup for three weeks with a sprained toe.

Steph Curry will be out three weeks with a sprained toe, a #Warriors’ team source tells me. Steph suffered the injury during last night’s loss to the #Celtics. Golden State just needs their superstar PG to be back for the playoffs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2022

Curry suffered the injury Wednesday against the Boston Celtics while diving for a loose ball. The Celtics’ Marcus Smart dove for the same ball and landed on top of Curry’s foot. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was visibly upset after the play and had words with Smart on the sidelines.

After the game, Kerr had this to say about the incident, “I thought it was a dangerous play…I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that’s what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He’s a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor…But I thought it was a dangerous play.”

Curry leads the Warriors in scoring, averaging 25.5 points a game. He also contributes 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals a night.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Stephen Curry is +10000 to win the NBA Regular Season MVP award.